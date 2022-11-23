Trimurthi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 49.61% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 49.61% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 126.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.
|Trimurthi shares closed at 8.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 12 months.
|Trimurthi
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.24
|1.36
|2.46
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.24
|1.36
|2.46
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.04
|0.11
|0.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.07
|1.12
|1.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.01
|0.00
|-0.05
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.14
|0.15
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.11
|0.14
|0.31
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.20
|-0.16
|0.12
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.30
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.41
|Interest
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.41
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.03
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.44
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.35
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.14
|-0.11
|0.35
|Minority Interest
|--
|0.02
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.01
|0.02
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.15
|-0.07
|0.35
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.11
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.11
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.19
|-0.11
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|-0.19
|-0.11
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
