Trimurthi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 49.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 23, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 49.61% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 126.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021. Trimurthi shares closed at 8.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 12 months.
Trimurthi
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations1.241.362.46
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1.241.362.46
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.110.05
Purchase of Traded Goods1.071.121.86
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.05
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.200.140.15
Depreciation0.020.020.04
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.110.140.31
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.160.12
Other Income0.060.060.30
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.110.41
Interest------
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.110.41
Exceptional Items----0.03
P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.110.44
Tax0.000.000.09
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.110.35
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.110.35
Minority Interest--0.02--
Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.02--
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.15-0.070.35
Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.19-0.110.39
Diluted EPS-0.19-0.110.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-0.19-0.110.39
Diluted EPS-0.19-0.110.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

