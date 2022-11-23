Trimurthi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 49.61% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1.24 1.36 2.46 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1.24 1.36 2.46 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 0.04 0.11 0.05 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.07 1.12 1.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.01 0.00 -0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.20 0.14 0.15 Depreciation 0.02 0.02 0.04 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.11 0.14 0.31 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.20 -0.16 0.12 Other Income 0.06 0.06 0.30 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.14 -0.11 0.41 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.14 -0.11 0.41 Exceptional Items -- -- 0.03 P/L Before Tax -0.14 -0.11 0.44 Tax 0.00 0.00 0.09 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.14 -0.11 0.35 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.14 -0.11 0.35 Minority Interest -- 0.02 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.01 0.02 -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -0.15 -0.07 0.35 Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 -0.11 0.39 Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.11 0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -0.19 -0.11 0.39 Diluted EPS -0.19 -0.11 0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited