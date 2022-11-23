English
    Trimurthi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 49.61% Y-o-Y

    November 23, 2022 / 07:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 49.61% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 126.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.

    Trimurthi shares closed at 8.55 on November 22, 2022 (BSE) and has given 28.57% returns over the last 12 months.

    Trimurthi
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.241.362.46
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.241.362.46
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.040.110.05
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.071.121.86
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.00-0.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.200.140.15
    Depreciation0.020.020.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.110.140.31
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.160.12
    Other Income0.060.060.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.110.41
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.14-0.110.41
    Exceptional Items----0.03
    P/L Before Tax-0.14-0.110.44
    Tax0.000.000.09
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.14-0.110.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.14-0.110.35
    Minority Interest--0.02--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-0.010.02--
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.15-0.070.35
    Equity Share Capital8.108.108.10
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.110.39
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.110.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.19-0.110.39
    Diluted EPS-0.19-0.110.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Nov 23, 2022 07:11 pm