Trimurthi Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore, down 49.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.24 crore in September 2022 down 49.61% from Rs. 2.46 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2022 down 144% from Rs. 0.35 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in September 2022 down 126.67% from Rs. 0.45 crore in September 2021.