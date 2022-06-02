Trimurthi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 72.63% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 72.63% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.
Trimurthi shares closed at 9.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Trimurthi
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.69
|1.11
|2.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.69
|1.11
|2.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|-0.15
|0.07
|0.49
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.02
|0.96
|1.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.29
|0.34
|-0.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.20
|0.16
|0.23
|Depreciation
|-0.03
|0.04
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.95
|0.51
|3.51
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.61
|-0.97
|-3.30
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.07
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-0.91
|-3.26
|Interest
|0.00
|--
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.51
|-0.91
|-3.27
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.51
|-0.91
|-3.27
|Tax
|0.09
|-0.21
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.60
|-0.70
|-3.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.60
|-0.70
|-3.27
|Minority Interest
|0.22
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.03
|-0.04
|-0.02
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-1.35
|-0.74
|-3.29
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.77
|-4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-0.77
|-4.05
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.67
|-0.77
|-4.05
|Diluted EPS
|-1.67
|-0.77
|-4.05
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited