Trimurthi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 72.63% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 72.63% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 9.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)

Trimurthi
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.69 1.11 2.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.69 1.11 2.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -0.15 0.07 0.49
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.02 0.96 1.62
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.29 0.34 -0.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.20 0.16 0.23
Depreciation -0.03 0.04 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.95 0.51 3.51
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.61 -0.97 -3.30
Other Income 0.09 0.07 0.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -1.51 -0.91 -3.26
Interest 0.00 -- 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.51 -0.91 -3.27
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.51 -0.91 -3.27
Tax 0.09 -0.21 0.00
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.60 -0.70 -3.27
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.60 -0.70 -3.27
Minority Interest 0.22 -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.03 -0.04 -0.02
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -1.35 -0.74 -3.29
Equity Share Capital 8.10 8.10 8.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.67 -0.77 -4.05
Diluted EPS -1.67 -0.77 -4.05
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.67 -0.77 -4.05
Diluted EPS -1.67 -0.77 -4.05
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:00 pm
