Trimurthi Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, down 72.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 down 72.63% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.35 crore in March 2022 up 58.97% from Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2022 up 51.87% from Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021.

Trimurthi shares closed at 9.15 on May 31, 2022 (BSE)