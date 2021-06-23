Trimurthi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y
June 23, 2021 / 09:16 AM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021 down 10647.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021 down 3009.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.
Trimurthi shares closed at 9.03 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.65% returns over the last 6 months and 356.06% over the last 12 months.
|Trimurthi
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.51
|2.19
|2.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.51
|2.19
|2.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.49
|0.50
|-0.09
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.62
|1.21
|1.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.10
|0.02
|-0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.25
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.08
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3.51
|0.47
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.30
|-0.34
|-0.15
|Other Income
|0.05
|0.11
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.26
|-0.22
|0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.27
|-0.23
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.27
|-0.23
|0.05
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.27
|-0.23
|0.03
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.27
|-0.23
|0.03
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.02
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-3.29
|-0.23
|0.03
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.05
|-0.26
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.05
|-0.26
|0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.05
|-0.26
|0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-4.05
|-0.26
|0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited