Trimurthi Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore, down 5.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.51 crore in March 2021 down 5.71% from Rs. 2.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2021 down 10647.44% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.20 crore in March 2021 down 3009.09% from Rs. 0.11 crore in March 2020.

Trimurthi shares closed at 9.03 on June 22, 2021 (BSE) and has given 45.65% returns over the last 6 months and 356.06% over the last 12 months.