Trimurthi Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2020 down 13.12% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 113.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.

Trimurthi shares closed at 5.27 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)