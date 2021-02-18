Trimurthi Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore, down 13.12% Y-o-Y
February 18, 2021 / 07:11 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trimurthi are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.19 crore in December 2020 down 13.12% from Rs. 2.52 crore in December 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.23 crore in December 2020 down 113.78% from Rs. 0.11 crore in December 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2020 down 600% from Rs. 0.02 crore in December 2019.
Trimurthi shares closed at 5.27 on February 17, 2021 (BSE)
|Trimurthi
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'20
|Sep'20
|Dec'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.19
|2.48
|2.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.19
|2.48
|2.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.50
|0.56
|1.54
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.21
|1.16
|1.19
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.02
|0.06
|0.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.29
|0.25
|Depreciation
|0.08
|0.03
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.47
|0.57
|-0.33
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.34
|-0.17
|-0.21
|Other Income
|0.11
|0.07
|0.14
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.22
|-0.11
|-0.07
|Interest
|0.01
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.23
|-0.13
|-0.10
|Tax
|0.00
|0.03
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.23
|-0.15
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.23
|-0.15
|-0.11
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.23
|-0.15
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|8.10
|8.10
|8.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.14
|Diluted EPS
|-0.26
|-0.21
|-0.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited