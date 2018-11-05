Trigyn Tech Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 30.02 crore, up 126.25% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 30.02 crore in September 2018 up 126.25% from Rs. 13.27 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2018 up 219.72% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.24 crore in September 2018 up 21100% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2017.

Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.12 in September 2017.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 79.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.43% returns over the last 6 months and -26.08% over the last 12 months.