Trigyn Tech Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore, up 20.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.99 crore in June 2022 up 20.09% from Rs. 22.48 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 8.52 crore in June 2022 down 673.22% from Rs. 1.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 7.14 crore in June 2022 down 3204.35% from Rs. 0.23 crore in June 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 108.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.