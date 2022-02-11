Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore, up 27.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.62 crore in December 2021 up 27.92% from Rs. 17.69 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.28 crore in December 2021 down 152.94% from Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 3.02 crore in December 2021 down 420.69% from Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 174.95 on February 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.45% returns over the last 6 months and 132.18% over the last 12 months.