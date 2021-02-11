Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.69 crore in December 2020 down 13.1% from Rs. 20.35 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.69 crore in December 2020 down 297.1% from Rs. 0.86 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.58 crore in December 2020 down 124.68% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 75.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.77% returns over the last 6 months and 66.89% over the last 12 months.