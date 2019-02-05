Trigyn Tech Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore, down 5.52% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.88 crore in December 2018 down 5.52% from Rs. 16.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.98 crore in December 2018 up 567.53% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.91 crore in December 2018 up 1421.15% from Rs. 0.52 crore in December 2017.

Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.07 in December 2017.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 71.10 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -50.40% over the last 12 months.