Trigyn Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.64 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

Nov 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 323.64 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 255.31 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in September 2022 down 8.9% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.38 crore in September 2022 down 10.52% from Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2021.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 100.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

Trigyn Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 323.64 285.27 255.31
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 323.64 285.27 255.31
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 16.12 7.62 0.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.87 -6.40 0.09
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 198.41 190.59 172.55
Depreciation 1.67 1.65 1.62
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 90.13 80.35 61.75
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.43 11.45 18.70
Other Income 1.27 0.51 0.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 16.71 11.97 18.92
Interest 0.53 0.70 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.17 11.26 18.25
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.17 11.26 18.25
Tax 5.37 5.33 6.39
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.81 5.94 11.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.81 5.94 11.86
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.81 5.94 11.86
Equity Share Capital 30.79 30.79 30.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 1.93 3.85
Diluted EPS 3.51 1.93 3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.51 1.93 3.85
Diluted EPS 3.51 1.93 3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 11, 2022 11:50 am
