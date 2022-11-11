English
    Trigyn Tech Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 323.64 crore, up 26.76% Y-o-Y

    November 11, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 323.64 crore in September 2022 up 26.76% from Rs. 255.31 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.81 crore in September 2022 down 8.9% from Rs. 11.86 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 18.38 crore in September 2022 down 10.52% from Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2021.

    Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.85 in September 2021.

    Trigyn Tech shares closed at 100.05 on November 10, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.71% returns over the last 6 months and -25.00% over the last 12 months.

    Trigyn Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations323.64285.27255.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations323.64285.27255.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods16.127.620.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.87-6.400.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost198.41190.59172.55
    Depreciation1.671.651.62
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses90.1380.3561.75
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax15.4311.4518.70
    Other Income1.270.510.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.7111.9718.92
    Interest0.530.700.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.1711.2618.25
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.1711.2618.25
    Tax5.375.336.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.815.9411.86
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.815.9411.86
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.815.9411.86
    Equity Share Capital30.7930.7930.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.511.933.85
    Diluted EPS3.511.933.84
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.511.933.85
    Diluted EPS3.511.933.84
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

