Trigyn Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 214.88 crore, Up 30.01% Q-o-Q.

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are: Net Sales at Rs 214.88 crore in September 2018 Up 30.01% from Rs. 165.29 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.72 crore in September 2018 Up 31.64% from Rs. 10.42 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.31 crore in September 2018 Up 39.35% from Rs. 16.01 crore in September 2017. Trigyn Tech EPS has Increased to Rs. 4.57 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.49 in September 2017. Trigyn Tech shares closed at 79.50 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -46.43% returns over the last 6 months and -26.08% over the last 12 months. Trigyn Technologies Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 214.88 186.34 165.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 214.88 186.34 165.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 13.54 12.85 0.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.18 -10.91 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 134.22 125.28 116.80 Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 47.87 41.98 32.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.14 16.84 15.38 Other Income 0.87 0.33 0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.01 17.17 15.76 Interest 0.21 0.33 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.80 16.84 15.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.80 16.84 15.52 Tax 8.09 4.75 5.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.72 12.09 10.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.72 12.09 10.42 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.72 12.09 10.42 Equity Share Capital 30.04 30.04 29.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 4.02 3.49 Diluted EPS 4.45 3.93 3.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 4.02 3.49 Diluted EPS 4.45 3.93 3.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Nov 5, 2018 03:18 pm