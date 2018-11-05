Trigyn Tech Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 214.88 crore, Up 30.01% Q-o-Q.

Sep'18 Jun'18 Sep'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 214.88 186.34 165.29 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 214.88 186.34 165.29 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 13.54 12.85 0.74 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.18 -10.91 -- Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 134.22 125.28 116.80 Depreciation 0.30 0.30 0.25 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 47.87 41.98 32.12 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.14 16.84 15.38 Other Income 0.87 0.33 0.38 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.01 17.17 15.76 Interest 0.21 0.33 0.24 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.80 16.84 15.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 21.80 16.84 15.52 Tax 8.09 4.75 5.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.72 12.09 10.42 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.72 12.09 10.42 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 13.72 12.09 10.42 Equity Share Capital 30.04 30.04 29.88 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 4.02 3.49 Diluted EPS 4.45 3.93 3.40 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 4.57 4.02 3.49 Diluted EPS 4.45 3.93 3.40 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited