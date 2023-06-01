English
    Trigyn Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 324.04 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 04:19 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 324.04 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 273.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 down 30.13% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2023 up 5.16% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2022.

    Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

    Trigyn Tech shares closed at 100.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.

    Trigyn Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations324.04339.78273.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations324.04339.78273.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods7.689.900.83
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-7.414.61-0.34
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost217.08205.54190.90
    Depreciation1.781.702.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses98.7297.1073.82
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.1820.926.06
    Other Income2.232.471.63
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.4123.397.69
    Interest0.470.540.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.9522.856.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.9522.856.85
    Tax5.357.513.14
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.5915.343.71
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.5915.343.71
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.5915.343.71
    Equity Share Capital30.7930.7930.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.844.981.21
    Diluted EPS0.844.981.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.844.981.21
    Diluted EPS0.844.981.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Jun 1, 2023 04:11 pm