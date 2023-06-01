Trigyn Tech Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 324.04 crore, up 18.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 324.04 crore in March 2023 up 18.57% from Rs. 273.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.59 crore in March 2023 down 30.13% from Rs. 3.71 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.19 crore in March 2023 up 5.16% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2022.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.84 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.21 in March 2022.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 100.80 on May 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given -1.08% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.