Trigyn Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.50 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 322.50 crore in June 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 285.27 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2023 up 103.59% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in June 2023 up 53.6% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022.

Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2022.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 125.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.70% returns over the last 6 months and 20.04% over the last 12 months.