    Trigyn Tech Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 322.50 crore, up 13.05% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 322.50 crore in June 2023 up 13.05% from Rs. 285.27 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2023 up 103.59% from Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.92 crore in June 2023 up 53.6% from Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022.

    Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.93 in June 2022.

    Trigyn Tech shares closed at 125.50 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.70% returns over the last 6 months and 20.04% over the last 12 months.

    Trigyn Technologies
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations322.50324.04285.27
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations322.50324.04285.27
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.907.687.62
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-4.10-7.41-6.40
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost208.63217.08190.59
    Depreciation1.671.781.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses94.3898.7280.35
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax16.046.1811.45
    Other Income3.212.230.51
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.258.4111.97
    Interest0.420.470.70
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax18.837.9511.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax18.837.9511.26
    Tax6.745.355.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities12.092.595.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period12.092.595.94
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates12.092.595.94
    Equity Share Capital30.7930.7930.79
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.930.841.93
    Diluted EPS3.930.841.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.930.841.93
    Diluted EPS3.930.841.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

