Trigyn Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.27 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

Aug 05, 2022 / 01:14 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trigyn Technologies are:

Net Sales at Rs 285.27 crore in June 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 250.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022 down 36.97% from Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2021.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 108.10 on August 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given -40.77% returns over the last 6 months and -27.74% over the last 12 months.

Trigyn Technologies
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 285.27 273.28 250.35
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 285.27 273.28 250.35
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 7.62 0.83 0.63
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.40 -0.34 0.25
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 190.59 190.90 173.31
Depreciation 1.65 2.00 1.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 80.35 73.82 55.17
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.45 6.06 19.70
Other Income 0.51 1.63 0.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.97 7.69 20.32
Interest 0.70 0.85 0.67
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 11.26 6.85 19.65
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 11.26 6.85 19.65
Tax 5.33 3.14 5.43
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.94 3.71 14.22
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.94 3.71 14.22
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.94 3.71 14.22
Equity Share Capital 30.79 30.79 30.79
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 1.21 4.62
Diluted EPS 1.93 1.21 4.60
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.93 1.21 4.62
Diluted EPS 1.93 1.21 4.60
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 5, 2022 01:08 pm
