Trigyn Tech Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 285.27 crore, up 13.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 285.27 crore in June 2022 up 13.95% from Rs. 250.35 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.94 crore in June 2022 down 58.23% from Rs. 14.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.62 crore in June 2022 down 36.97% from Rs. 21.61 crore in June 2021.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 4.62 in June 2021.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 104.60 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given -42.43% returns over the last 6 months and -30.06% over the last 12 months.