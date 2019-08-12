Trigyn Tech Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 218.08 crore, up 17.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 218.08 crore in June 2019 up 17.03% from Rs. 186.34 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2019 up 24.06% from Rs. 12.09 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.16 crore in June 2019 up 21.12% from Rs. 17.47 crore in June 2018.

Trigyn Tech EPS has increased to Rs. 4.87 in June 2019 from Rs. 4.02 in June 2018.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 44.85 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -33.21% returns over the last 6 months and -62.45% over the last 12 months.