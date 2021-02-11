Trigyn Tech Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 237.38 crore, up 2.43% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 237.38 crore in December 2020 up 2.43% from Rs. 231.74 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.09 crore in December 2020 down 18.19% from Rs. 17.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.95 crore in December 2020 down 13.03% from Rs. 24.09 crore in December 2019.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.58 in December 2020 from Rs. 5.60 in December 2019.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 75.35 on February 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 97.77% returns over the last 6 months and 66.89% over the last 12 months.