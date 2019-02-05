Trigyn Tech Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 221.64 crore, up 25.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 221.64 crore in December 2018 up 25.49% from Rs. 176.62 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.17 crore in December 2018 down 17.88% from Rs. 9.96 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.32 crore in December 2018 up 37.48% from Rs. 14.78 crore in December 2017.

Trigyn Tech EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.71 in December 2018 from Rs. 3.33 in December 2017.

Trigyn Tech shares closed at 71.10 on February 04, 2019 (NSE) and has given -43.21% returns over the last 6 months and -50.40% over the last 12 months.