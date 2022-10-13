Trident Texofab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident Texofab are:Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 4850.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 43.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.
Trident Texofab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.
|Trident Texofab shares closed at 119.85 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.79% returns over the last 6 months and 212.11% over the last 12 months.
|Trident Texofab
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|24.17
|23.40
|21.03
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|24.17
|23.40
|21.03
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|5.45
|5.96
|3.58
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.41
|15.60
|16.24
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.15
|-1.77
|-1.64
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.66
|0.68
|0.54
|Depreciation
|0.42
|0.42
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.65
|1.46
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.73
|1.05
|0.94
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.13
|0.26
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.87
|1.18
|1.21
|Interest
|0.84
|0.86
|0.91
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.03
|0.31
|0.29
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-0.02
|P/L Before Tax
|1.03
|0.31
|0.27
|Tax
|0.25
|0.08
|0.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.78
|0.24
|0.02
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.78
|0.24
|0.02
|Equity Share Capital
|10.07
|10.07
|10.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.23
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|0.23
|0.02
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.77
|0.23
|0.02
|Diluted EPS
|0.77
|0.23
|0.02
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited