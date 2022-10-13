 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Trident Texofab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Oct 13, 2022 / 04:21 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident Texofab are:Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 4850.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 43.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.
Trident Texofab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021. Trident Texofab shares closed at 119.85 on October 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 89.79% returns over the last 6 months and 212.11% over the last 12 months.
Trident Texofab
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations24.1723.4021.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations24.1723.4021.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials5.455.963.58
Purchase of Traded Goods14.4115.6016.24
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.15-1.77-1.64
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.660.680.54
Depreciation0.420.420.39
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1.651.460.98
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.731.050.94
Other Income0.140.130.26
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.871.181.21
Interest0.840.860.91
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.030.310.29
Exceptional Items-----0.02
P/L Before Tax1.030.310.27
Tax0.250.080.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.780.240.02
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.780.240.02
Equity Share Capital10.0710.0710.07
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.770.230.02
Diluted EPS0.770.230.02
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.770.230.02
Diluted EPS0.770.230.02
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Trident Texofab
first published: Oct 13, 2022 04:11 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.