Trident Texofab Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore, up 14.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.17 crore in September 2022 up 14.92% from Rs. 21.03 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.78 crore in September 2022 up 4850.32% from Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.29 crore in September 2022 up 43.13% from Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021.

Trident Texofab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.77 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.02 in September 2021.