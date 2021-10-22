Trident Texofab Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 21.03 crore, up 34.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.03 crore in September 2021 up 34.57% from Rs. 15.63 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in September 2021 down 89.13% from Rs. 0.14 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in September 2021 up 64.95% from Rs. 0.97 crore in September 2020.

Trident Texofab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.14 in September 2020.

Trident Texofab shares closed at 46.25 on October 21, 2021 (BSE)