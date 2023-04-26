Trident Texofab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.24 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.24 crore in March 2023 down 1.08% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 91.6% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.