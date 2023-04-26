Trident Texofab Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.24 crore, down 1.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.24 crore in March 2023 down 1.08% from Rs. 24.51 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2023 down 91.6% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2023 up 37.5% from Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022.

Trident Texofab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.06 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in March 2022.

Trident Texofab shares closed at 65.79 on April 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given -39.56% returns over the last 6 months and -35.81% over the last 12 months.