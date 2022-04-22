Trident Texofab Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.51 crore, up 28.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.51 crore in March 2022 up 28.45% from Rs. 19.08 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 22.03% from Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.04 crore in March 2022 down 57.2% from Rs. 2.43 crore in March 2021.

Trident Texofab EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.85 in March 2021.

Trident Texofab shares closed at 101.00 on April 21, 2022 (BSE) and has given 118.38% returns over the last 6 months and 303.19% over the last 12 months.