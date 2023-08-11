English
    Trident Texofab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

    August 11, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident Texofab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore in June 2023 down 1.27% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 154.47% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 5.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

    Trident Texofab shares closed at 62.01 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -44.68% over the last 12 months.

    Trident Texofab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations23.1024.2423.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations23.1024.2423.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.816.325.96
    Purchase of Traded Goods14.3517.5415.60
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.40-3.14-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.750.68
    Depreciation0.410.410.42
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.482.241.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.020.121.05
    Other Income0.080.890.13
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.101.021.18
    Interest0.911.090.86
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.20-0.070.31
    Exceptional Items-0.36-0.08--
    P/L Before Tax-0.17-0.160.31
    Tax-0.04-0.210.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.130.060.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.130.060.24
    Equity Share Capital10.0710.0710.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.060.23
    Diluted EPS-0.130.060.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.130.060.23
    Diluted EPS-0.130.060.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Trident Texofab
    first published: Aug 11, 2023 01:44 pm

