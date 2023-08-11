Trident Texofab Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore, down 1.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.10 crore in June 2023 down 1.27% from Rs. 23.40 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 154.47% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.51 crore in June 2023 down 5.62% from Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022.

Trident Texofab shares closed at 62.01 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.47% returns over the last 6 months and -44.68% over the last 12 months.