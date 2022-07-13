Trident Texofab Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore, up 56.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.40 crore in June 2022 up 56.98% from Rs. 14.90 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022 up 53.71% from Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.60 crore in June 2022 up 25.98% from Rs. 1.27 crore in June 2021.

Trident Texofab EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

Trident Texofab shares closed at 127.20 on July 12, 2022 (BSE) and has given 141.60% returns over the last 6 months and 245.18% over the last 12 months.