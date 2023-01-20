Trident Texofab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore in December 2022 up 2.92% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 683.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 up 79.63% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

Trident Texofab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

Trident Texofab shares closed at 87.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and 61.20% over the last 12 months.