English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Attend Today : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trident Texofab Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore, up 2.92% Y-o-Y

    January 20, 2023 / 02:17 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident Texofab are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.55 crore in December 2022 up 2.92% from Rs. 23.85 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.15 crore in December 2022 up 683.44% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2022 up 79.63% from Rs. 1.62 crore in December 2021.

    Trident Texofab EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2021.

    Trident Texofab shares closed at 87.05 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.83% returns over the last 6 months and 61.20% over the last 12 months.

    Trident Texofab
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.5524.1723.85
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.5524.1723.85
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.845.453.83
    Purchase of Traded Goods13.1914.4115.02
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.13-0.151.58
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.660.70
    Depreciation0.400.420.39
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.551.651.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.761.731.21
    Other Income0.740.140.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.511.871.23
    Interest0.920.840.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.591.030.57
    Exceptional Items-0.05---0.01
    P/L Before Tax1.541.030.56
    Tax0.390.250.42
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.150.780.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.150.780.15
    Equity Share Capital10.0710.0710.07
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.140.770.15
    Diluted EPS1.140.770.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.140.770.15
    Diluted EPS1.140.770.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - General #Trident Texofab
    first published: Jan 20, 2023 02:11 pm