Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 10:10 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,171.44 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,171.44 crore in September 2020 down 11.31% from Rs. 1,320.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.24 crore in September 2020 down 26.89% from Rs. 137.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.95 crore in September 2020 down 12.37% from Rs. 259.00 crore in September 2019.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2019.

Trident shares closed at 7.65 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and 36.36% over the last 12 months.

Trident
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations1,171.44707.931,320.78
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,171.44707.931,320.78
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials539.68299.00582.91
Purchase of Traded Goods6.91----
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-36.5317.7129.61
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost147.1498.54149.33
Depreciation83.1082.4184.89
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses290.44179.40306.95
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.7030.87167.09
Other Income3.155.437.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax143.8536.30174.11
Interest12.3023.1027.07
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax131.5513.20147.04
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax131.5513.20147.04
Tax31.313.109.94
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities100.2410.10137.10
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period100.2410.10137.10
Equity Share Capital509.60509.60509.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.200.022.69
Diluted EPS0.200.022.69
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.200.022.69
Diluted EPS0.200.022.69
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 10:00 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident

