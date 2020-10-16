Trident Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,171.44 crore, down 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,171.44 crore in September 2020 down 11.31% from Rs. 1,320.78 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 100.24 crore in September 2020 down 26.89% from Rs. 137.10 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 226.95 crore in September 2020 down 12.37% from Rs. 259.00 crore in September 2019.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.69 in September 2019.

Trident shares closed at 7.65 on October 15, 2020 (NSE) and has given 41.67% returns over the last 6 months and 36.36% over the last 12 months.