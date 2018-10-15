Trident Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,391.50 crore, up 20.49% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 1,391.50 crore in September 2018 up 20.49% from Rs. 1,154.88 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 109.14 crore in September 2018 up 114.43% from Rs. 50.90 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 169.38 crore in September 2018 up 137.89% from Rs. 71.20 crore in September 2017.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 2.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 1.00 in September 2017.

Trident shares closed at 57.80 on October 12, 2018 (NSE) and has given -19.72% returns over the last 6 months and -41.85% over the last 12 months.