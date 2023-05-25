English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trident Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,562.83 crore, down 15.39% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:21 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,562.83 crore in March 2023 down 15.39% from Rs. 1,847.14 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 116.40 crore in March 2023 down 32.93% from Rs. 173.55 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 256.29 crore in March 2023 down 23.15% from Rs. 333.50 crore in March 2022.

    Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.23 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.35 in March 2022.

    Trident shares closed at 34.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.46% over the last 12 months.

    Trident
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,562.831,618.401,847.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,562.831,618.401,847.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials789.23882.161,007.53
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.610.84--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.50-50.58-5.14
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost153.01165.75148.78
    Depreciation78.9777.7280.96
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses374.33347.57368.40
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.18194.94246.61
    Other Income8.146.335.93
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax177.32201.27252.54
    Interest21.6718.0118.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax155.65183.26234.07
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax155.65183.26234.07
    Tax39.2541.2260.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities116.40142.04173.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period116.40142.04173.55
    Equity Share Capital509.60509.60509.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.280.35
    Diluted EPS0.230.280.35
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.230.280.35
    Diluted EPS0.230.280.35
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:11 am