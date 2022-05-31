 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Trident Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,847.14 crore, up 36.83% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,847.14 crore in March 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 1,349.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.55 crore in March 2022 up 129.47% from Rs. 75.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.50 crore in March 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 238.19 crore in March 2021.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Trident shares closed at 48.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and 201.25% over the last 12 months.

Trident
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,847.14 1,957.66 1,349.99
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,847.14 1,957.66 1,349.99
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,007.53 942.07 588.41
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.53 7.84
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.14 19.16 23.24
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 148.78 175.90 168.23
Depreciation 80.96 77.52 87.99
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 368.40 416.12 326.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 246.61 325.36 147.57
Other Income 5.93 3.46 2.63
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 252.54 328.82 150.20
Interest 18.47 22.38 23.39
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 234.07 306.44 126.81
Exceptional Items -- -25.20 -30.43
P/L Before Tax 234.07 281.24 96.38
Tax 60.52 72.14 20.75
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 173.55 209.10 75.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 173.55 209.10 75.63
Equity Share Capital 509.60 509.60 509.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.42 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.42 0.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.42 0.15
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.42 0.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: May 31, 2022 02:17 pm
