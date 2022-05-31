Trident Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,847.14 crore, up 36.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,847.14 crore in March 2022 up 36.83% from Rs. 1,349.99 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 173.55 crore in March 2022 up 129.47% from Rs. 75.63 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 333.50 crore in March 2022 up 40.01% from Rs. 238.19 crore in March 2021.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in March 2021.

Trident shares closed at 48.05 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -7.60% returns over the last 6 months and 201.25% over the last 12 months.