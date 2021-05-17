Trident Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,349.99 crore, up 36.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,349.99 crore in March 2021 up 36.3% from Rs. 990.49 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 75.63 crore in March 2021 up 91.18% from Rs. 39.56 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 238.19 crore in March 2021 up 56.73% from Rs. 151.97 crore in March 2020.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.08 in March 2020.

Trident shares closed at 16.94 on May 14, 2021 (BSE) and has given 126.77% returns over the last 6 months and 256.63% over the last 12 months.