Trident Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,466.93 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,466.93 1,562.83 1,667.07 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,466.93 1,562.83 1,667.07 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 750.55 789.23 981.47 Purchase of Traded Goods 4.42 1.61 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -31.80 -3.50 -63.35 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 172.32 153.01 159.33 Depreciation 87.41 78.97 76.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 343.34 374.33 335.45 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.69 169.18 178.17 Other Income 11.23 8.14 4.64 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 151.92 177.32 182.81 Interest 31.40 21.67 18.04 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.52 155.65 164.77 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 120.52 155.65 164.77 Tax 30.21 39.25 40.97 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 90.31 116.40 123.80 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 90.31 116.40 123.80 Equity Share Capital 509.60 509.60 509.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 0.23 0.25 Diluted EPS 0.18 0.23 0.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.18 0.23 0.25 Diluted EPS 0.18 0.23 0.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited