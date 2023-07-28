English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Trident Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,466.93 crore, down 12.01% Y-o-Y

    July 28, 2023 / 07:36 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:Net Sales at Rs 1,466.93 crore in June 2023 down 12.01% from Rs. 1,667.07 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 90.31 crore in June 2023 down 27.05% from Rs. 123.80 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 239.33 crore in June 2023 down 7.53% from Rs. 258.81 crore in June 2022.
    Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.25 in June 2022.Trident shares closed at 33.10 on July 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given 4.09% returns over the last 6 months and -12.66% over the last 12 months.
    Trident
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,466.931,562.831,667.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,466.931,562.831,667.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials750.55789.23981.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.421.61--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-31.80-3.50-63.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost172.32153.01159.33
    Depreciation87.4178.9776.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses343.34374.33335.45
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.69169.18178.17
    Other Income11.238.144.64
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax151.92177.32182.81
    Interest31.4021.6718.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.52155.65164.77
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax120.52155.65164.77
    Tax30.2139.2540.97
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities90.31116.40123.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period90.31116.40123.80
    Equity Share Capital509.60509.60509.60
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.230.25
    Diluted EPS0.180.230.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.180.230.25
    Diluted EPS0.180.230.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident
    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:22 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!