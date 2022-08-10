 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Trident Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,667.07 crore, up 12.87% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 09:45 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,667.07 crore in June 2022 up 12.87% from Rs. 1,477.01 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.80 crore in June 2022 down 39.16% from Rs. 203.50 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 258.81 crore in June 2022 down 32.33% from Rs. 382.45 crore in June 2021.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.25 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.41 in June 2021.

Trident shares closed at 39.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given -34.24% returns over the last 6 months and 89.29% over the last 12 months.

Trident
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1,667.07 1,847.14 1,477.01
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1,667.07 1,847.14 1,477.01
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 981.47 1,007.53 666.23
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 5.74
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -63.35 -5.14 -73.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 159.33 148.78 174.46
Depreciation 76.00 80.96 87.41
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 335.45 368.40 324.58
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 178.17 246.61 292.19
Other Income 4.64 5.93 2.85
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 182.81 252.54 295.04
Interest 18.04 18.47 25.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 164.77 234.07 270.04
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 164.77 234.07 270.04
Tax 40.97 60.52 66.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 123.80 173.55 203.50
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 123.80 173.55 203.50
Equity Share Capital 509.60 509.60 509.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.35 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.35 0.41
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.25 0.35 0.41
Diluted EPS 0.25 0.35 0.41
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident
first published: Aug 10, 2022 09:33 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.