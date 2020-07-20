Trident Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 707.93 crore, down 45.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 707.93 crore in June 2020 down 45.77% from Rs. 1,305.33 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2020 down 91.8% from Rs. 123.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.71 crore in June 2020 down 60.95% from Rs. 303.96 crore in June 2019.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2019.

Trident shares closed at 6.35 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and 1.44% over the last 12 months.