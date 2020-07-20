App
Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 09:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 707.93 crore, down 45.77% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:

Net Sales at Rs 707.93 crore in June 2020 down 45.77% from Rs. 1,305.33 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.10 crore in June 2020 down 91.8% from Rs. 123.24 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 118.71 crore in June 2020 down 60.95% from Rs. 303.96 crore in June 2019.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2020 from Rs. 2.42 in June 2019.

Trident shares closed at 6.35 on July 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.19% returns over the last 6 months and 1.44% over the last 12 months.

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations707.93990.491,305.33
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations707.93990.491,305.33
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials299.00465.33628.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks17.71-26.15-55.94
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost98.54139.85148.59
Depreciation82.4181.5484.63
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses179.40266.26287.66
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8763.66211.53
Other Income5.436.777.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax36.3070.43219.33
Interest23.1027.7735.84
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.2042.66183.49
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax13.2042.66183.49
Tax3.103.1060.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1039.56123.24
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1039.56123.24
Equity Share Capital509.60509.60509.60
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.082.42
Diluted EPS0.020.082.42
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.020.082.42
Diluted EPS0.020.082.42
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 09:25 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended #Trident

