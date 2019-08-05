Trident Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,305.33 crore, up 15.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,305.33 crore in June 2019 up 15.39% from Rs. 1,131.19 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 123.24 crore in June 2019 up 108.12% from Rs. 59.22 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 303.96 crore in June 2019 up 49.01% from Rs. 203.98 crore in June 2018.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 2.42 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.16 in June 2018.

Trident shares closed at 53.65 on August 02, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.27% returns over the last 6 months and -10.43% over the last 12 months.