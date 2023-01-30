Trident Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,618.40 crore, down 17.33% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,618.40 1,419.17 1,957.66 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,618.40 1,419.17 1,957.66 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 882.16 732.29 942.07 Purchase of Traded Goods 0.84 24.74 1.53 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -50.58 67.97 19.16 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 165.75 146.33 175.90 Depreciation 77.72 77.46 77.52 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 347.57 304.82 416.12 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 194.94 65.56 325.36 Other Income 6.33 4.69 3.46 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 201.27 70.25 328.82 Interest 18.01 19.64 22.38 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 183.26 50.61 306.44 Exceptional Items -- -- -25.20 P/L Before Tax 183.26 50.61 281.24 Tax 41.22 10.95 72.14 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 142.04 39.66 209.10 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 142.04 39.66 209.10 Equity Share Capital 509.60 509.60 509.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.07 0.42 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.07 0.42 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.28 0.07 0.42 Diluted EPS 0.28 0.07 0.42 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited