Trident Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1,618.40 crore, down 17.33% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Trident are:Net Sales at Rs 1,618.40 crore in December 2022 down 17.33% from Rs. 1,957.66 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 142.04 crore in December 2022 down 32.07% from Rs. 209.10 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 278.99 crore in December 2022 down 31.34% from Rs. 406.34 crore in December 2021.
Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.28 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.42 in December 2021.
|Trident shares closed at 32.05 on January 27, 2023 (NSE) and has given -19.07% returns over the last 6 months and -47.37% over the last 12 months.
|Trident
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,618.40
|1,419.17
|1,957.66
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,618.40
|1,419.17
|1,957.66
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|882.16
|732.29
|942.07
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.84
|24.74
|1.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-50.58
|67.97
|19.16
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|165.75
|146.33
|175.90
|Depreciation
|77.72
|77.46
|77.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|347.57
|304.82
|416.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|194.94
|65.56
|325.36
|Other Income
|6.33
|4.69
|3.46
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|201.27
|70.25
|328.82
|Interest
|18.01
|19.64
|22.38
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|183.26
|50.61
|306.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|-25.20
|P/L Before Tax
|183.26
|50.61
|281.24
|Tax
|41.22
|10.95
|72.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|142.04
|39.66
|209.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|142.04
|39.66
|209.10
|Equity Share Capital
|509.60
|509.60
|509.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|0.42
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|0.42
|Diluted EPS
|0.28
|0.07
|0.42
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited