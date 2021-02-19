Trident Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 1,289.93 crore, up 14.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,289.93 crore in December 2020 up 14.11% from Rs. 1,130.39 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 159.76 crore in December 2020 up 281.29% from Rs. 41.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 243.14 crore in December 2020 up 20.14% from Rs. 202.38 crore in December 2019.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.08 in December 2019.

Trident shares closed at 13.85 on February 18, 2021 (NSE) and has given 103.68% returns over the last 6 months and 147.32% over the last 12 months.