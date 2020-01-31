Trident Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,130.39 crore, down 12.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,130.39 crore in December 2019 down 12.47% from Rs. 1,291.40 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.90 crore in December 2019 down 62.63% from Rs. 112.13 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 202.38 crore in December 2019 down 28.64% from Rs. 283.62 crore in December 2018.

Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.08 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2018.

Trident shares closed at 6.50 on January 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 21.04% returns over the last 6 months and -2.40% over the last 12 months.