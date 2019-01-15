Trident Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,291.40 crore, up 13.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,291.40 crore in December 2018 up 13.56% from Rs. 1,137.17 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 112.13 crore in December 2018 up 53.55% from Rs. 73.02 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 283.62 crore in December 2018 up 22.46% from Rs. 231.60 crore in December 2017.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2018 from Rs. 1.43 in December 2017.

Trident shares closed at 69.10 on October 15, 2018 (NSE) and has given 29.89% returns over the last 6 months and -23.35% over the last 12 months.