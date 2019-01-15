App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jan 15, 2019 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Trident Q3 net profit up 53% at Rs 112 crore; declares third interim dividend

Revenue of the company rose 18 percent at Rs 1,291 crore against Rs 1,094 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Trident has reported 53.6 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 112.1 crore against Rs 73 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 18.2 percent at Rs 268.6 crore against Rs 227.3 crore, while margin was at 20.80 percent versus 20.77 percent.

The board considered and approved the declaration of third interim dividend of Rs 1.20 (12 percent) per fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each of the company for the financial year 2018-19

At 14:56 hrs Trident was quoting at Rs 74.25, up Rs 4.25, or 6.07 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 15, 2019 03:11 pm

