Trident Q3 net profit up 53% at Rs 112 crore; declares third interim dividend

Trident has reported 53.6 percent jump in its Q3FY19 net profit at Rs 112.1 crore against Rs 73 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company rose 18 percent at Rs 1,291 crore against Rs 1,094 crore.

Operating profit or EBITDA was up 18.2 percent at Rs 268.6 crore against Rs 227.3 crore, while margin was at 20.80 percent versus 20.77 percent.

The board considered and approved the declaration of third interim dividend of Rs 1.20 (12 percent) per fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each of the company for the financial year 2018-19

At 14:56 hrs Trident was quoting at Rs 74.25, up Rs 4.25, or 6.07 percent on the BSE.