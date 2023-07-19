Trident Lifelin Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, up 44.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in June 2023 up 44.72% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 160.39% from Rs. 0.54 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 182.43% from Rs. 0.74 crore in June 2022.

Trident Lifelin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.67 in June 2022.

Trident Lifelin shares closed at 151.05 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.96% returns over the last 6 months