Trident Lifelin Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore, up 110.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.41 crore in December 2022 up 110.92% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.02 crore in December 2022 up 420.67% from Rs. 0.63 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.38 crore in December 2022 up 540.74% from Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2021.

Trident Lifelin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.77 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.17 in December 2021.

Trident Lifelin shares closed at 134.10 on January 19, 2023 (BSE)