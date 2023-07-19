English
    Trident Lifelin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore, up 44.72% Y-o-Y

    July 19, 2023
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident Lifeline are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.64 crore in June 2023 up 44.72% from Rs. 5.97 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 100.29% from Rs. 0.70 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in June 2023 up 140.23% from Rs. 0.87 crore in June 2022.

    Trident Lifelin EPS has increased to Rs. 1.22 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.88 in June 2022.

    Trident Lifelin shares closed at 151.05 on July 18, 2023 (BSE) and has given 17.96% returns over the last 6 months

    Trident Lifeline
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.648.465.97
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.648.465.97
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials4.083.552.73
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.202.753.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.13-1.35-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.480.510.32
    Depreciation0.130.120.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.991.060.91
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.631.830.77
    Other Income0.330.640.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.962.470.78
    Interest0.100.150.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.862.320.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.862.320.70
    Tax0.460.34--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.401.980.70
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.401.980.70
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates1.401.980.70
    Equity Share Capital11.5011.508.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves--34.14--
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.720.88
    Diluted EPS1.22--0.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.221.720.88
    Diluted EPS1.22--0.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jul 19, 2023 10:41 am

