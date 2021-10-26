Trident Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,691.59 crore, up 44.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,691.59 crore in September 2021 up 44.09% from Rs. 1,173.98 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 234.59 crore in September 2021 up 121.96% from Rs. 105.69 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 420.65 crore in September 2021 up 79.94% from Rs. 233.77 crore in September 2020.

Trident EPS has increased to Rs. 0.47 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.21 in September 2020.

Trident shares closed at 39.65 on October 25, 2021 (NSE)