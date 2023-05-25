Trident Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,573.25 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 1,573.25 1,641.44 1,869.85 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 1,573.25 1,641.44 1,869.85 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 789.23 882.16 1,007.53 Purchase of Traded Goods 1.07 10.26 7.86 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.18 -50.16 -4.03 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 166.32 171.73 150.07 Depreciation 80.34 78.39 81.00 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 354.29 352.98 370.75 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 188.18 196.08 256.67 Other Income 7.08 7.26 5.94 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 195.26 203.34 262.61 Interest 22.38 18.62 18.95 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 172.88 184.72 243.66 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 172.88 184.72 243.66 Tax 42.22 41.49 63.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 130.66 143.23 180.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 130.66 143.23 180.65 Minority Interest -0.92 0.05 -- Share Of P/L Of Associates -- 0.98 0.60 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 129.74 144.26 181.25 Equity Share Capital 509.60 509.60 509.60 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.26 0.29 0.37 Diluted EPS 0.26 0.29 0.37 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.26 0.29 0.37 Diluted EPS 0.26 0.29 0.37 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited