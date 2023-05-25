Trident Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,573.25 crore, down 15.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Trident are:Net Sales at Rs 1,573.25 crore in March 2023 down 15.86% from Rs. 1,869.85 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 129.74 crore in March 2023 down 28.42% from Rs. 181.25 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 275.60 crore in March 2023 down 19.79% from Rs. 343.61 crore in March 2022.
Trident EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.37 in March 2022.
|Trident shares closed at 34.75 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 1.46% returns over the last 6 months and -26.46% over the last 12 months.
|Trident
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1,573.25
|1,641.44
|1,869.85
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1,573.25
|1,641.44
|1,869.85
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|789.23
|882.16
|1,007.53
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.07
|10.26
|7.86
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.18
|-50.16
|-4.03
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|166.32
|171.73
|150.07
|Depreciation
|80.34
|78.39
|81.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|354.29
|352.98
|370.75
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|188.18
|196.08
|256.67
|Other Income
|7.08
|7.26
|5.94
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|195.26
|203.34
|262.61
|Interest
|22.38
|18.62
|18.95
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|172.88
|184.72
|243.66
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|172.88
|184.72
|243.66
|Tax
|42.22
|41.49
|63.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|130.66
|143.23
|180.65
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|130.66
|143.23
|180.65
|Minority Interest
|-0.92
|0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|0.98
|0.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|129.74
|144.26
|181.25
|Equity Share Capital
|509.60
|509.60
|509.60
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.29
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.29
|0.37
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.26
|0.29
|0.37
|Diluted EPS
|0.26
|0.29
|0.37
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited